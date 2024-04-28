Russians recruit Belarusian youth to assemble UAVs - National Resistance Center

The Belarusian State Technical University has launched an international youth forum on UAV development, overseen by Russians.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"Representatives of the Wagner PMC terrorist organization were seen at the forum. The goal of the forum is to "maximize the involvement of young Belarusians in the development and production of UAVs for the Russian Armed Forces."

The forum is curated by the Secretary of State of the "union state" Dmitry Mezentsev and Russian Ambassador Boris Gryzlov.

A representative delegation from the Kazan Technical Research University, which develops combat UAVs in Russia, also arrived in Minsk. It is the university in Kazan that is expected to supply scientific personnel to work for the Russian defense industry," the statement said.

