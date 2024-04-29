Germany hands over another package of military aid to Ukraine: ammunition for IRIS-T and 10 Marder IFVs

On April 29, the German government announced another batch of military aid to Ukraine, which included, among other things, additional air defense equipment, shells, and armored vehicles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

This follows from the list published on the German government's website.

Recently, Germany has transferred to Ukraine:

10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition and spare parts,

ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks and

7,500 rounds of 155 mm ammunition.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also received from Germany:

SKYNEX anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition,

almost 30 thousand rounds of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns,

an unspecified number of missiles for the IRIS-T SLM air defense system,

TRML-4D air surveillance radar.

The list also includes the transfer of a Beaver bridge-paving tank with spare parts, a DACHS armored engineering vehicle, 9 mine plows, an AMPS helicopter self-defense system, 60 outboard motors, 600 LED lamps and 6 M1070 tank tractors.

Germany also donated ammunition to Ukraine to supply the military:

18 thousand rounds of 40 mm caliber ammunition

3000 RGW 90 portable anti-tank hand-held grenade launchers,

120-mm mortar ammunition,

almost 2000 camouflage nets,

2000 raincoats and

100 thousand first aid kits.

As a reminder, Germany has recently announced the transfer of the third Patriot system to Ukraine and will ensure that it is delivered as soon as possible.

The Secretary of State also added that in 2024, Germany plans to train up to 10,000 Ukrainian military personnel.