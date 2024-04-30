Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 115 combat engagements in frontline over last day, most attacks in Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors - General Staff

Over the last day, 115 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 47 air strikes, fired 90 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops’ positions and localities.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

As noted, Russian terrorist attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Leonivka, Chernihiv region; Usok, Sumy region; Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Mala Vovcha, Borova, Kharkiv region and the city of Kharkiv; Stelmakhivka and Serebryanske forestry, Luhansk region; Torske, Semenivka, Paraskoviivka, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Arkhanhelske, Kalynove, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka, Novopokrovske, Yevhenivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Oleksandropil, Makarivka, Staromaiorske, Velyka Novosilka and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast; Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Mykhailivka, Lvove, Krynky and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast.

Read more: There were 93 combat engagements in frontline over last day, 27 of them were in Bakhmut direction

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas.

Situation in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 9 attacks in the vicinity of Berestove and Novoserhiivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, 13 attacks carried out by the enemy with the support of aviation were repelled in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Nevske and Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region; Terny, Torske and south of Zarechne in Donetsk region.

Read more: Southern defense forces repelled two assaults in Orikhiv direction, eliminated 119 occupiers overnight

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Rozdolivka and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Soloviove, Semenivka, Orlivka and Netailove in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 20 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Defense forces moved to new positions west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka. Enemy has achieved some tactical success, - Syrskyi

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, it made three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck at 5 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Missile troops destroyed 1 area of enemy concentration and 2 enemy radar stations.