"Ukrzaliznytsia" employee Oleksandr Kot was killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv
During the Russian shelling of Kharkiv on 30 April, a railway engineer, Oleksandr Kot, was killed. Another railway worker was injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Telegram-channel of "Ukrzaliznytsia" JSC.
"We have sad news from Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, there are losses in the railway workers' family. Oleksandr Kot, a track fitter born in 1998, was killed. We express our sincere condolences to the family and pledge to provide financial and social support to his son and family," the statement said.
It is also noted that another railway worker was injured. She is currently receiving all necessary medical care.
"This is another targeted attack on civilian railway infrastructure by the enemy. We continue to move and will always remember our brave colleagues," UZ added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password