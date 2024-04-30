Russia is asking for more than 1 trillion rubles to build new prisons, including occupied territories of Ukraine

The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia asks the Russian government to increase funding for the penitentiary system to 1.113 trillion rubles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

Thus, the document provides for the construction of new colonies - the so-called joint-type institutions (this means the creation of institutions with different types of regimes, including pre-trial detention centres, in one place).

The construction of the so-called JTI is also planned in the occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions.

Read more: Ukrainian Kostiantyn Shiring, accused of "espionage", died in a Russian colony