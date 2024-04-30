Zelenskyy and Nausėda talked about return of Ukrainian men, - Advisor to President of Lithuania Budrys

The return of Ukrainian men of military age from Latvia was discussed at the level of the presidents of the two countries during their last meeting in Vilnius.

This was stated by Lithuanian National Security Advisor Kęstutis Budrys, Censor.NET reports citing Delfi.

"To the extent and in the form that Ukraine considers it necessary, we will, of course, talk to them and help in the implementation. This is not even out of the question, just like other needs of Ukraine," Budrys explained.

The Lithuanian presidential advisor believes that in order for such a political decision to be effectively implemented, it "should be at least a regional decision" at the interstate level.

"If we introduce stricter conditions for living and working in Lithuania for Ukrainian citizens who evade their obligations in Ukraine, and if (they) can move to a neighboring country and there is no such regime, how effective will it be? It will be more of an imitation," Budrys emphasized.

Suspension of consular services for men of military age

The government has banned the sending of foreign passports and passports of Ukrainian citizens abroad. Now conscripts will be able to get them only in Ukraine.

Against this backdrop, Germany announced that the decision to suspend consular services for Ukrainian men of military age will not affect their refugee status.

At the same time, Lithuania admits that it may facilitate the return of men of military age to Ukraine. They state that they have not yet considered specific scenarios and are monitoring Poland's actions in this regard.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that his country could help Ukraine return conscripts home. He noted that the Poles are outraged when they see Ukrainians of military age "in hotels and cafes."

At the same time, the Polish Ministry of the Interior promised to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees who do not have passports.

The US stated that Washington has no decision or official position on Ukraine's attempt to return conscripts. However, the US government respects Kyiv's right to determine its own policy.

Recently, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that Ukraine would not forcibly return men of military age from abroad.