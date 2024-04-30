Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe has adopted decision to start preparing agreement between Ukraine and Council of Europe on creation of Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe instructed Council Secretary General Marija Pejčinović-Burić to begin preparing a potential draft agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the actual creation of the Tribunal.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The decision instructs the Secretary General of the Council of Europe to prepare the necessary documents to facilitate consultations in the Core Group and to prepare a potential draft agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the actual creation of the Tribunal. The decision also provides for further work on a possible additional agreement on the organization of support for such a tribunal, its financing and other issues," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry notes that this is an important practical step towards the creation of the Special Tribunal. Each such step brings us closer to inevitable punishment for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

"We continue to work to ensure that a fully functioning tribunal delivers this justice. This is critical not only for all Ukrainians who have suffered as a result of Russian aggression, but also for all nations who want to live in a peaceful and secure world," commented Dmytro Kuleba, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said that Ukraine is cooperating with representatives of more than 40 countries to create a tribunal to bring the Russian leadership to justice for war crimes.