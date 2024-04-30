Financial support for servicemen of Armed Forces of Ukraine - explanation of Ministry of Defense. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained what kind of financial support is provided for the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The minimum monthly amount of financial support is UAH 20100.

The one-time financial assistance upon conclusion of the first contract in 2020 is as follows:

privates - UAH 24224

NCOs and sergeants - UAH 27252

officers - UAH 30280

Additional remuneration for participation in combat operations - UAH 100,000

Additional remuneration for performing special tasks outside of combat operations - 30,000 UAH

One-time remuneration for tasks on the contact line (for every 30 days) - UAH 70,000

Payment to the wounded who cannot perform their duties - UAH 20100

Additional remuneration for instructors of training centers: 15000 - 30000 UAH

Remuneration to cadets for special training during martial law - 2350 UAH

Retention of financial support in case of captivity or disappearance - UAH 100,000.

The reward for destroyed (captured) enemy equipment ranges from UAH 12180 to UAH 243600.

Read more: EU membership is dream that will soon become reality for Ukraine - Zelenskyy