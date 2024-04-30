ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10228 visitors online
News War
10 553 22

Financial support for servicemen of Armed Forces of Ukraine - explanation of Ministry of Defense. INFOGRAPHICS

забезпечення,виплати,грошове,бойові

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained what kind of financial support is provided for the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Грошове забезпечення у ЗСУ

The minimum monthly amount of financial support is UAH 20100.

The one-time financial assistance upon conclusion of the first contract in 2020 is as follows:

  • privates - UAH 24224
  • NCOs and sergeants - UAH 27252
  • officers - UAH 30280
  • Additional remuneration for participation in combat operations - UAH 100,000

Additional remuneration for performing special tasks outside of combat operations - 30,000 UAH

One-time remuneration for tasks on the contact line (for every 30 days) - UAH 70,000

Грошове забезпечення у ЗСУ

Payment to the wounded who cannot perform their duties - UAH 20100

Additional remuneration for instructors of training centers: 15000 - 30000 UAH

Remuneration to cadets for special training during martial law - 2350 UAH

Retention of financial support in case of captivity or disappearance - UAH 100,000.

Види грошового забезпечення у ЗСУ

The reward for destroyed (captured) enemy equipment ranges from UAH 12180 to UAH 243600.

Виплати за знищену техніку

Read more: EU membership is dream that will soon become reality for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Author: 

payouts (76) Defense Ministry (1649) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2867)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 