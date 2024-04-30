Stoltenberg: Ukraine’s trust in NATO allies dented due to delays in arms supplies

Ukraine’s confidence in its NATO allies has declined due to the slow pace of arms supplies.

According to Censor.NET, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in an interview with Reuters.

"Ukraine's trust in its NATO allies has been dented due to delays in the supply of weapons to fight the Russian invasion," he said.

Stoltenberg believes that such "setbacks" indicate the need to review the coordination of international military assistance to Kyiv.

"We need a more robust, institutionalized framework for our support to ensure predictability, greater accountability and burden sharing," the Secretary General said.

He cited the six-month delay by the U.S. Congress in approving a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine as an example of the failure of NATO allies to deliver as much artillery ammunition as they had promised to Ukraine.

According to him, these shortcomings had a serious impact on the battlefield, as Russia gained the initiative, while Ukrainian troops, who lacked ammunition, were forced to go on the defensive.

"Of course, the fact that we did not fulfill what we promised undermines trust," Stoltenberg emphasized.

The Secretary General said that one way to avoid future shortfalls in military assistance to Ukraine is for NATO to play a greater coordinating role and develop a multi-year plan that clearly defines the contributions expected from each ally.

He addressed this proposal to NATO's 32 members and said it should be backed by a large financial commitment.

"It will make planning easier. It will make it clear what each ally has to do," Stoltenberg said.

"And then NATO will be able to play a greater role in ensuring that Allies actually deliver what they have promised," he added.

To recap, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived on an official visit to Ukraine on April 29. During his meeting with Zelenskyy, they discussed the creation of a special €100 billion fund to support Ukrainian defense.