Germany will reform Bundeswehr command: "We must be able to wage war"

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius signs a decree reorganizing the Bundeswehr command.

The purpose of the decree is defined in the introduction to the document: Germany should become "the backbone of deterrence and collective defense in Europe". To do this, it is necessary to urgently adapt the structure of the Bundeswehr.

Until now, the Bundeswehr has been focused mainly on small, highly specialized foreign missions, such as in Afghanistan. Now it is to focus entirely on national and allied defense. The goal is to "ensure that the Bundeswehr is optimally equipped for emergencies, for defense, for war."

Pistorius emphasized the urgency of the issue - there is not much time for reorganization.

"If we want to be able to withstand this threat, then we must be able to wage a war that will be inflicted on us. The ability to wage war means nothing more than the ability to wage war so that the war will not have to be waged," the minister said.

The essence of the reform, which is now enshrined in the decree, is to simplify the previously fragmented command system. In the future, the Joint Operational Command will be in charge of all military missions, both at home and abroad.