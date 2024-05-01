Explosions occurred in Rostov and Voronezh, fire broke out at Ryazan refinery. VIDEO

On the night of 1 May, explosions occurred in Rostov-on-Don, Ryazan and Voronezh (the Russian Federation).

At around 02:20 a.m. local time, an explosion occurred in Voronezh. The governor of the region, Aleksandr Gusev, said that a drone was spotted over the region and shot down by air defence forces and electronic warfare. There were no casualties or damage.

Local residents also reported explosions in Rostov. However, there was no official information.

In the early hours of 1 May, explosions occurred in Ryazan. Drones attacked an oil refinery.

The region's governor, Pavel Malkov, confirmed the attack, saying that one drone was allegedly shot down. The official did not disclose the number of UAVs that flew to the Ryazan refinery. However, a video of the fire was posted online.

What do you know about the Ryazan refinery?

Ryazan Oil Refinery - controlled by Rosneft. Most of the refined products are exported.

The refinery's maximum possible processing volume has been announced: 17-18 million tonnes of oil per year.

According to Politico, attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian refineries have led to a rapid rise in diesel prices in Russia.

