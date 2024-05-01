Day in Donetsk region: Ruscists killed 2 civilians in Novooleksandrivka and Kalynove

Last day, the Russian invaders shelled Krasnohorivka, the villages of Hostre, Zarichne, Cherkaske, Shcherbynivka, the villages of Kalinove, Novooleksandrivka of the Donetsk region. There are dead.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the police of the Donetsk region.

During the past day, 1,686 shelling of populated areas of the Donetsk region were recorded. The Russian army used aviation, anti-aircraft guns, and artillery against the civilian population.

The occupiers hit Novooleksandrivka with a guided aerial bomb, killing a person and damaging a private home.

In the village of Kalinove, a person died as a result of artillery shelling, and a house was destroyed.

Hostre was under fire - an apartment building and an administrative building were damaged.

