News
China is main rival of USA - Austin

The US is watching the growing relationship between China, Russia, North Korea and Iran very closely. This is worrying.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin at a meeting of the Armed Forces Committee of the House of Representatives.

He noted that after the losses suffered by Russia in the war against Ukraine, the Kremlin authorities turned to North Korea, Beijing, and Tehran. Iran continues to provide Russia with technology and actual drones.

"It affected Russia's ability to recover from the damage that Ukraine did to it," Austin added.

He also stressed that North Korea is "getting more confident" as it expands its ties with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"We will have to monitor this. This is something that we will have to be aware of and think about the future," added the head of the Pentagon.

The fiscal year 2025 budget will help the US Department of Defense deal with several challenges, including China.

"Our funding request, if approved, will put the U.S. in a position to address our primary challenge -- China -- confidently and in a timely manner," Austin said.

It will be recalled that the United States and its allies are looking for new ways to enforce sanctions against North Korea. Washington fears that Pyongyang may now be bolder in advancing its weapons program.

