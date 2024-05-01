Occupiers dropped GABs on car and house in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, 2 people killed, 13 injured (updated). PHOTOS

Today, on 30 April, Russian troops shelled a civilian car and a house in the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

RMA data on the attack on Zolochiv

According to him, the enemy struck the village at 10:00 a.m. with GABs.

"The shelling killed a civilian man and woman who were in the car. Three other cars that were near the hit site also caught fire - a 77-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were injured," the statement said.

According to the RMA, all circumstances are being investigated. The information is being updated.

Updated information on the attack on Zolochiv

Subsequently, Syniehubov reported that the number of casualties due to the enemy attack on Zolochiv had increased, including a child.

According to the updated data of the RMA, two people were killed and six injured, including an 11-year-old boy, as a result of the enemy shelling of Zolochiv with guided aerial bombs.

Update as of 8:50 pm:

Kharkiv City Prosecutor's Office reports: "The number of injured has increased to thirteen people, including six civilian men, six women and an 11-year-old boy."

Thus, a 64-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both locals, were killed in a car in the area of the enemy's GAB.

"A 74-year-old woman and a 77-year-old civilian man were hospitalised with explosive injuries. Their condition is assessed as moderate. A 35-year-old wounded man with a mild condition was treated on an outpatient basis," noted Syniehubov.

He also said a 50-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy were injured. All of them were provided with the necessary medical care.

In addition, the head of the RMA informs that administrative premises, the Oschadbank building, more than 20 cars, and a private house were damaged.

Investigation data on the attack on Zolochiv

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the occupiers attacked the centre of Zolochiv from the air. According to preliminary data, the enemy used 3 UMPB D30-SN (unified interspecies planning munition, 30 cm calibre).

According to the investigation, administrative buildings and private houses were damaged. At least 20 cars were destroyed.

"A man and his 38-year-old daughter were killed. They were in the same car. We also know about five wounded (the RMA reports 6 victims - Ed.)," the statement said.

