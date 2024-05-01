Number of victims of missile attack on Odesa on April 29 has increased to 6

The number of victims has increased as a result of the missile attack by Russian troops on Odesa, carried out in the evening of April 29.

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the number of dead as a result of the attack on Odesa on April 29 has increased to 6.

"Unfortunately, a man died in the hospital today, for whose life the doctors fought until the last," the message reads.

Attack of Russian troops on Odesa on April 29

As previously reported by Censor.NET, in the evening of April 29, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa. According to the RMA, the Ruscists hit one of the most popular locations among the citizens and guests of the city with a ballistic missile with a cluster munition.

It was also reported that as of the morning of April 30, the number of victims of the rocket attack on Odesa had increased to 5.