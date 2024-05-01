Three more children were returned from occupation to territory controlled by Ukraine

Three children - an 11-year-old girl and two boys - were returned from the occupied Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the RMA, informed about this, Censor.NET informs.

"This is an 11-year-old girl who was left without adult supervision and was at risk of ending up in an occupation orphanage. The Save Ukraine organization, guardianship and guardianship authorities, and children's services worked on her return. It was an extremely difficult and urgent task," he said. he.

Two more boys aged 9 and 13 also left with the girl. They were cared for by an older adult brother who risked joining the Russian army.

"Releasing the boys from the occupation became possible thanks to the coordinated work of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, the Public Union Ukrainian Network for the Rights of the Child, guardianship and care authorities, and children's services of the Children's Region," Prokudin said.

The children are safe now. Doctors and psychologists work with them.

The head of the RMA added that since the beginning of 2024, 66 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

