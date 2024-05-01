Borrell: Ukraine has historic window of opportunity to link its future with EU

Candidate countries, including Ukraine, currently have a historic window of opportunity to firmly link their future to the European Union.

This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that 20 years ago, the European family welcomed ten new member states, which was a bold step that further united Europe after decades of division following World War II.

"However, our work to reunite the continent is not finished. We knew this before 2022, and we know it even more today, when Russia is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine," Borrell emphasized.

According to the diplomat, in recent years, millions of Europeans have expressed a desire and hope to join the EU project.

"The Western Balkans, Turkey, Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia have a historic window of opportunity to firmly link their future to the European Union. EU enlargement is a transformative policy that contributes to strengthening security, justice and democracy, as well as raising the living standards of Europeans," the EU diplomat emphasized.

The EU and the candidates are cooperating in the field of security and defense to face and better address numerous geopolitical challenges together.

"Future member states must strengthen their democratic institutions and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Candidate countries and the EU have a historic opportunity to build a bigger, deeper and stronger European Union," the EU High Representative summarized.