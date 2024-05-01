More than 7 thousand rescuers and 2.2 thousand units of special equipment will be on duty on Easter

During the Easter holidays, more than 7,000 rescuers and more than 2,200 units of special equipment will be on duty in Ukraine to respond to possible emergencies.

This was stated by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing at the Ukraine-Uninform Media Center, Censor.NET reports.

"We are preparing for Easter, and we have more than 7,000 rescuers and more than 2,200 units of fire, rescue and other special equipment ready for duty. If the situation becomes more complicated, these forces and means of the State Emergency Service can be increased, if necessary, there are appropriate reserves," he said.

Khorunzhyi noted that the State Emergency Service will additionally involve reserves and coordinate units in such a way as to eliminate an emergency or fire in the shortest possible time.

He added that on the eve of Easter, the SES conducted about 13,000 briefings with clergy and church workers on how to act in case of emergencies.

Read more: Epiphanius congratulated Ukrainians on Resurrection of Christ: "It is still night, but day approaches"