In Khmelnytskyi region, court security officer who promised to "negotiate" with SBI to close case for $20,000 was served notice of suspicion

Officers of the State Bureau of Investigation served a notice of suspicion to the deputy commander of a court security service unit in Khmelnytskyi region. He promised to "help" a person involved in the Bureau’s criminal proceedings to close the case in exchange for $20,000.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the law enforcement officer - a defendant in the criminal proceedings - offered money while drawing up an administrative report for driving while intoxicated (Part 1 of Article 370 of the Criminal Code).

The court security officer told the law enforcement officer that he was familiar with prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi Specialized Prosecutor's Office and SBI employees. He assured that for $20,000 he could use his connections and try to negotiate the closure of the proceedings.

The judicial security officer is suspected of offering and promising to influence the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions for providing an unlawful benefit for himself and third parties (part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code).

See more: Head of MIA service center in Chernihiv region extort bribes from subordinates - prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS