Priority targets for ATACMS will be Russian headquarters, logistics and artillery on front line and in Crimea - General Hodges

Ukraine’s acquisition of ATACMS missiles is part of strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian military to deliver long-range, high-precision strikes against Russian troops, in particular in occupied Crimea.

As Censor.NET informs, the ex-commander of the US Forces in Europe, General Ben Hodges, said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Application of ATACMS missiles

According to the general, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Ukraine can use ATACMS as it wants.

"The very good news is there aren't these ridiculous restrictions on where you use them," Hodges noted.

As the general noted, the Ukrainian General Staff will make the best choice where the missiles will be used, since there will not be countless of them.

"You have to prioritize where you get the best effect. Which targets will help Ukraine the most to destroy. And of course, you have the British Storm Shadow, the French SCALP. I saw that Italy offered its missiles, I think it's the Storm Shadow too Hodges added.

The general stated that an accurate strike at a long distance is what, first of all, will make Crimea unusable for Russian forces, their Navy and Air Force will not be able to continue operating from there, because every square meter of Crimea is within the reach of these weapons.

"You can also undermine or neutralize Russian mass superiority, their numbers, by destroying Russian headquarters, Russian logistics, Russian artillery. I think those will be priority targets," Hodges emphasized.

At the same time, he is not sure that using ATACMS against the Kerch Bridge is their best use.

"There would have to be so many of them, and I think the Ukrainian General Staff and General Budanov have other plans for the Kerch Bridge. Use these ATACMS to better effect to destroy logistics, headquarters, artillery, and air bases," he added.

Ukraine's use of F-16 fighters

As Hodges noted, the F-16 is a very good aircraft. "And there is no doubt that Ukrainian pilots will be as experienced as anyone in the world to fly the F-16. That is not a question. The key will be how they will be used, how the Ukrainian Air Force will use these aircraft against Russian forces, Russian targets, and so on," he explained.

According to him, of course, the Russians will be looking for the F-16. They will be eager to demonstrate that they can shoot down the F-16, which of course will inevitably happen at some point.

"And again, I believe that the General Staff will use them in the best way that will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whether it is to shoot down Russian missiles as part of the overall air defense, or to use them against logistical targets or against artillery, or whether it will be in support of ground operations," emphasized the ex-commander of the US Forces in Europe.

That being said, there are many different ways the F-16 will be used, but not countless.

"And of course, they don't fly 24 hours a day, a lot of maintenance and so on. I think we'll probably see a gradual use of them as Ukraine becomes confident in how best to use these aircraft," added Hodges.