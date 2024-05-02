Occupiers do not stop trying to seize Chasiv Yar until May 9, they do not count on their forces - OSGT "Khortytsia"

During the past day, the enemy shelled the outskirts of Chasiv Yar 100 times, carried out 4 assaults on the city itself, this morning - only one.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT, Nazar Voloshyn.

"The enemy is not counting on his forces, trying to meet the deadline for the capture of Chasiv Yar by May 9, he continues to conduct active operations there," the spokesman said.

The largest number of assaults in the Chasovoyarsk direction was recorded near Bilohorivka - from 10 to 15. There, the enemy sets up a certain personnel. Completes regrouping. It also does not stop the shelling of the vicinity of Chasiv Yar. Over the past day alone, 100 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded in this direction. At the same time, there were four assaults on the city of Chasiv Yar, this morning - only one.

Also, the enemy does not abandon the goal of reaching other settlements near Chasiv Yar - these are Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Sloviansk. Currently, there is an active struggle for logistics routes, he concluded.

As of May 1, 682 civilians remained in Chasiv Yar. However, most volunteers no longer enter the city, as the enemy is targeting civilians with artillery and FPV drones.

