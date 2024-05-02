More than 300 missiles and 3.2 thousand GABs were used by Russia against Ukraine in month - Zelenskyy

In April alone, Russian troops fired more than 300 missiles of various types, nearly 300 Shaheds and more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine.

The head of the state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"In April alone, Russian terrorists used more than 300 missiles of various types, almost 300 "shaheds" and more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. Our cities and communities from Sumy to Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson regions suffer from this deliberate and vile terror every day and every night," the President stressed.

According to Zelenskyy, thanks to partners who helped with air defence and imposed sanctions against Russia, thousands of lives were saved.

"But many lives, unfortunately, have been taken by these strikes. And only force can stop this terror. The power of our people, the power of the world's unity, the power of pressure on Russia, the power of air defence systems provided to Ukraine, the power of our soldiers who hold the front line.

Everyone who works for the sake of defence against Russia is a real life saver," he concluded.

As a reminder, earlier the DIU announced the number of "Zircon", "Oniks", "Kalibr" and X-69 missiles in Russia.

