Fighting is actually taking place on border of Chasiv Yar. Almost 700 people remain in city

Despite constant shelling, 682 people remain in the city. The fighting has reached the border of Chasiv Yar.

the head of the Chasovoyarsk city military administration, Serhiy Chaus

The fighting has almost reached the city's border

"There are 682 people left in Chasiv Yar and the entire Chasovoyarsk community... These are ordinary people, residents of the community, who stayed despite the hostilities that are actually taking place on the border of our city," he said.

According to the head of the CMA, most of the remaining residents are elderly people.

Evacuation from the city

According to Chaus, the evacuation of local residents began at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and continues to this day.

At the same time, the evacuation has slowed down to almost zero. In particular, no one has left Chasiv Yar in the last week, he added.

As a reminder, on 2 May, OSGT "Khortytsia" reported that the Russian invaders managed to break through and gain a foothold in Ocheretyne, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. However, the part where the enemy is located is under the fire control of Ukrainian defenders, and fighting is continuing.