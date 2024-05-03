There were 134 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 50 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Over the last day, 134 combat engagements were recorded on the frontline, with Ukrainian troops repelling attacks by Russian forces in seven sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 70 air strikes, fired 116 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. A number of multi-storey buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Krasny Khutir, Chernihiv region; Seredina-Buda, Sumy region; Derhachi, Liptsy and Rublene, Kharkiv region; Klishchiivka, Druzhba, Toretsk, Spirne, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksandropil, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Vremivka and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast; Pyatikhatky and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Read more: Russians shell Memryk village in Donetsk region, 2 people killed, including child - RMA

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, our soldiers repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 15 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk region.

Read more: Fighting is actually taking place on border of Chasiv Yar. Almost 700 people remain in city

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiivka and Ivanivske in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 50 attacks in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Sokil, Semenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 16 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 8 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Read more: Ruscists were able to gain foothold in Ocheretyne, Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to knock them out. Battles continue - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Missile troops destroyed 2 ammunition depots, 1 air defence system, 2 artillery systems and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.