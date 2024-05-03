ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 472,140 people (+1,270 per day), 7,354 tanks, 12,102 artillery systems, 14,129 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 472,140 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.03.24 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ about 472140 (+1270),
  • tanks ‒ 7354 (+22) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 14129 (+33) units,
  • artillery systems – 12102 (+58) units,
  • MLRS – 1053 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 786 (+2) units,
  • aircraft – 348 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
  • UAV of the operational-tactical level - 9580 (+19),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2126 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 16,266 (+42) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 1993 (+5)

Втрати ворога за 2 травня

