Britain will allocate 3 billion pounds for military aid to Ukraine every year - Cameron

Every year Great Britain will allocate three billion pounds of military aid to Ukraine. This will happen "as long as it takes."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, said this in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

"We will give three billion pounds every year for as long as it takes. We have simply exhausted everything we could in terms of providing equipment," Cameron said. "Some of this (equipment) is actually arriving in Ukraine today while I'm here," he added.

Cameron's words are Britain's biggest pledge of support since a full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

The diplomat also welcomed the adoption by the US Congress of the long-awaited aid package worth $61 billion for Ukraine.

"It is extremely important, and not only in terms of the weapons it will bring, but also in terms of the morale it will bring to the people here in Ukraine," he said.