War of 2024 is completely different from 2022 - Pavliuk

Since 2022, fighting tactics have changed in Ukraine. Drones now dominate the frontline. Today, more soldiers are killed precisely because of an attack by UAVs than artillery strikes.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated in an interview with The Times by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

"Drones are now killing more soldiers on both sides than anything else... The Russians have also created a scenario where drones can see almost everything, not only on the front line but also 10 to 30 km deep on both sides," said Pavliuk.

He explained that it is drones that prevent either side from creating a large strike group that would not be spotted and hit by long-range strike drones and artillery. The new reality forced both sides to operate with much smaller assault groups.

"We moved away from the movement in battalions or even companies," the general added.

The war can be ended through real isolation of the Russian Federation and new technological advantages

Pavlyuk confirmed that it will not be possible to end the war only on the battlefield. However, increased sanctions could prevent Russia from increasing its missile stockpile.

"Attrition on the battlefield will not end the war. Only greater international isolation of the Kremlin can stop hostilities. As well as technological advantages. Right now, too many countries are sitting on their hands, waiting to see how this war ends, just hoping that it will not affect them." - emphasized the commander of the Ground Forces.

It will be recalled that on May 2, in an interview with The Times, Pavliuk confirmed that the Russian invaders intend to capture Kharkiv and Sumy.

