The President’s website rejected a petition to unblock the supply of Western weapons and aid to the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade. Azov noted that the petition was rejected twice.

The press service of the brigade says that "Azov" defended Mariupol in 2022 with limited resources and outdated weapons. This was the result of amendments to the US laws, which have been in effect since 2017, and block "the provision of weapons and the provision of training or other assistance to the Azov battalion."

Azov also noted that despite the fact that its military has repeatedly demonstrated its professionalism and efficiency, the spread of Russian propaganda continues to contribute to limiting access to modern Western weapons.

"The publication of a petition calling on the political leadership of Ukraine to make every effort to remove the amendment prohibiting the provision of American weapons to Azov from the US laws on consolidated appropriations was rejected," the report said.

The press service of "Azov" also noted that their fighters proved their professionalism and determination in repelling Russian aggression with blood.

"Fighters of the 12th "Azov" brigade defend the civilized world every day and need support to obtain modern Western weapons," the press service of "Azov" writes.

Why does "Azov" still not receive Western weapons?

The Azov Special Forces Brigade does not receive Western weapons due to a US ban introduced several years ago.

Previously, brigade commander Denys Prokopenko reported that "from 2017 until now, several United States Appropriations Bills contain the following amendment: "No funds provided by this Act may be used to provide weapons, training or other assistance to the battalion "Azov".

The amendment was proposed in 2015 by Democratic Congressman John Conyers Jr. As a result, the Congress passed it, because at that time the leading media, in particular the magazine "Foreign Affairs" called "Azov" "openly neo-Nazi and fascist."

Because of this, the "Azov" regiment was excluded from the recipients of US military aid. Also, "Azov" fighters cannot participate in exercises with NATO forces in Europe.

Earlier, Denys Prokopenko called for the repeal of the amendments to the US legislation prohibiting the transfer of Western weapons to his military unit.