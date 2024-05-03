Over 131 thousand Russian war crimes recorded in Ukraine - Prosecutor General’s Office. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General has documented 17,254 crimes against national security. In addition, 131,124 war crimes of the aggressor country have been registered.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to juvenile prosecutors, 1865 children suffered as a result of Russian aggression, 546 of whom were killed and 1319 who sustained injuries of varying severity. The Office of the Prosecutor General published the relevant infographic on its website.

The agency emphasizes that these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the areas of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Earlier, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said that war crimes committed by Russians in Kyiv region are being investigated as possible elements of genocide that Russia is trying to commit against the Ukrainian people.