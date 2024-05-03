Southern Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in Orikhiv and on left bank of Kherson region within 24 hours

The previous day in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces was spent in counter-battery standoffs and repulsing enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

As noted, the enemy did not give up trying to drive our units out of their positions, but did not succeed.

Orikhiv direction

In this direction, the occupiers carried out 2 assaults: 1 near Staromaiorske and 1 near Robotyne.

Read more: Southern defense forces liquidated 126 occupiers and 23 pieces of weapons and military equipment within 24 hours

Assaults on the left bank of the Kherson region

On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy made eight unsuccessful assaults. Having suffered losses, he retreated to his original positions.

The occupiers also carried out artillery attacks, launched numerous air strikes using guided aerial bombs and unguided air-to-surface missiles, used a large number of attack drones of various types, and continued and intensified aerial reconnaissance.

Over the past day, 260 reconnaissance UAVs were spotted flying over the operational area.

Read more: Drones of unknown type, which were launched by Russians today, belong to reconnaissance - Defense Forces