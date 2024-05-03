Soldiers of 13th Brigade of NGU "Charter" are send to reinforce in area of Ocheretyne

The 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter" performs a combat mission in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's statement on Facebook.

It is noted that the Charter fighters eliminated about 200 Russian invaders.

"A combined unit of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine's ‘Charter’ and the 467th Separate Infantry Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are performing a combat mission in Donetsk region. In recent weeks, aerial reconnaissance and artillery destroyed infantry groups in pickup trucks and cargo vehicles, and an enemy tank was also hit," the Charter Brigade said.

Read more: Commentary of 115th Brigade on defense of Ocheretyne: None of brigade’s units abandoned or fled their positions

In total, the unit has already inflicted losses of about 200 infantrymen on the enemy.

According to the soldiers of the combined unit, the Russians are most actively attacking in this area both day and night, trying to advance.

The defense of Ocheretyne

Earlier, DeepState wrote that "the leadership of the 115th SMB is responsible for the collapse of defense in the entire area, inflicting significant losses in killed, wounded and missing."

The 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called untrue the information of some media outlets about the brigade's responsibility for the collapse of the defense near Ocheretyne.

Read more: Defense Forces take measures to drive Russians out of captured part of Ocheretyne: additional forces and means from reserve were deployed - OSGT Khortytsia

As noted, the 115th Brigade held a defense line in front of the settlements from Ocheretyne to Keramik. The enemy daily carried out 20-30 GAB strikes, 60-90 artillery attacks, Grad attacks, mortars, and a large number of FPV drones, and drone drops, including chemicals. As a result, the enemy destroyed number of positions of the units along with their personnel.

You can read the analysis of the reasons for the breakthrough of the Ukrainian defense near Ocheretyne by Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov via the link.