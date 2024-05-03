Fines for violation of military registration rules may quintuple, and powers for TCRs will be enlarged - Osadchuk, People’s Deputy of "Voice"

The draft law No. 10379, which provides for stricter punishments for violations of military registration and mobilization evasion, contains amendments that significantly enlarge the powers of the TCR.

This was stated by Andrii Osadchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement, People's Deputy of the Voice party, on the Ukrainian Pravda talk show, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the procedure for drawing up a protocol on administrative offenses was removed from the draft law.

"According to the current law, in order to bring to administrative responsibility, a person needs to be present. It is necessary to draw up a report on an administrative offense, and on the basis of this report, a resolution is issued, which is already a document for collecting money. So, at the request of the General Staff and the Defense Ministry, the procedure for drawing up a protocol was removed," he explained.

The People's Deputy noted that the TCR will now have the right to issue an immediate decision on bringing to justice.

"It will be sent to you and if you do not pay it, the Executive Service, blocking of accounts, and so on. This is the tool the Cabinet of Ministers will use to achieve the very toxic option that everyone has been talking about and everyone has been against - blocking accounts, blocking property. That is, if you have not paid the fine, everything will be done through the Executive Service," Osadchuk explained.

At the same time, the parliamentarian said that such a provision would allow the TCR to fine all persons liable for military service who violated the requirement to notify the military commissariat of significant changes (change of residence, obtaining educational documents, foreign passports, etc.).

"As far as I read the law, in principle, everyone can be fined... I think that 99% of men of military age in the last 10-20 years have had similar situations, they are absolutely normal. And something tells me that within 7 days after such circumstances arose, no one ran to the military enlistment office and reported it. That is, we are all violators," he said.

However, for the second reading, the Committee removed a number of the harshest provisions from the government's version of the draft law.

"We have completely removed criminal liability for refusing to undergo the MMC. In general, this the matter is settled. We have removed all these innovations about administrative arrest because there was a great desire to arrest for three days, we have completely removed this," he said, adding that the maximum amount of fines for violating the rules of military registration has also been reduced.

"The fines were reduced by about 4-5 times compared to what the Cabinet wanted. But they still remain high. For individuals during the martial law period, it is up to UAH 25,500, and for legal entities it is almost up to UAH 60,000. That is, the level of fines is significant, it is about 5 times higher than the current level," Osadchuk summarized.

Fines for violation of military registration rules

The initial version of the draft law provided for criminal liability in the form of imprisonment for a term of 3 to 5 years for evading military service during mobilization, including refusal to undergo a medical examination.

There were also plans to increase fines. Thus, violation of the legislation on defense and mobilization in peacetime was subject to a fine of UAH 34,000-85,000 for citizens and officials, and UAH 153,000-204,000 during the special period.