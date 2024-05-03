Drone manufacturers will be able to receive grants from government on preferable terms

Companies that manufacture drones will be able to receive a grant from the state in the amount of 80% of the cost of the submitted project. The preferential regime for granting grants to such manufacturers will apply throughout the controlled territory of Ukraine.

It is noted that the government supported the relevant decision at a meeting on May 3, 2024.

"The grant programs implemented by the Government, in particular the grant program for processing enterprises, are an extremely important component of the Made in Ukraine economic policy. The conditions created by the Government's decision for drone manufacturers will contribute to the development of this high-tech industry in all regions of the country. This means new jobs and taxes to the budgets of all levels. Finally, the increased demand for qualified engineering and IT personnel will encourage young people to study relevant professions. And this is very important for the future of the country's economy," said Deputy Minister of Economy Nadiia Bihun.

It is reported that, according to the decision, drone manufacturers will be able to use the grant funds for the purchase, delivery, and installation of equipment. And their own funds, within the project cost, can be used to replenish working capital. Under the terms of the recycling grant program, the recipient must create a certain number of jobs, depending on the amount of the grant.

The ministry added that before the current government decision, only enterprises in the de-occupied territories could take advantage of the preferential terms of receiving grants, according to which the state financed up to 80% of the project cost, and the manufacturer financed the rest from their own funds.

The decision also contains other changes. In particular, it stipulates that the preferential terms for granting recycling grants to enterprises in Kyiv region will be valid until the end of 2024. Currently, there is a great demand among the region's enterprises for participation in grant programs, so receiving grants on preferential terms will have a positive impact on the socio-economic indicators of Kyiv region and the dynamics of recycling development in the region.

In addition, the Government has tightened control over the grantees' compliance with the terms of the agreement. In particular, a business that fails to create the number of jobs stipulated in the contract within the specified period must return to the state a proportional amount of the grant within 30 days from the date of detection of the violation.

Earlier it was reported that almost 15 thousand entrepreneurs received grants for starting or developing a business totaling UAH 7.3 billion as part of the government's eWork project.