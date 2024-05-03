What categories of state officials are subject to reservation: Explanation of MoD

Currently, there is a clear list of categories of state officials who will be exempt from mobilization.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Lazutkin, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"State officials who are liable for military service and do not have reservations are subject to mobilization on a general basis. The point is that these people are liable for military duty and can also be involved in the Defense Forces. By the way, the same demands for honesty and justice can explain the fact that with the adoption of the new law, military pensioners of law enforcement agencies - the Ministry of Defense, the National Police, etc. are also liable for military duty," he said.

The spokesperson reminded that all men aged 18 to 60 must update their data in the TCR and SS within 60 days.

According to him, there is a clear list of categories of civil servants who will be exempt from mobilization.

Read more: Draft law on mobilization: Only persons with military training are to be hired for civil service

"There are clear rules, they have changed somewhat, and now civil servants of the so-called ‘A’ category will be reserved. To make it clear to the general public, these are the heads of village councils and city councils, i.e. those people who head the structures and who, accordingly, are the heads of certain state bodies and local governments. Category "B" and category "C" will be reserved only by 50%. That is, people who head certain departments, certain units can already be mobilized," he explained, adding that executives in government agencies can also be mobilized.

Representatives of certain government agencies, such as judges, representatives of the National Police, the National Guard, and specialists involved in the country's cyber defense, will also be deferred from the draft.

Read more: Absolutely all men aged 18 to 60 have to update their data in TCR starting from 18 May - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Reservation from mobilization

Earlier, the media reported that the Cabinet of Ministers was preparing an electronic reservation for mobilization in Diia.

In March 2024, it was reported that the Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence rejected proposals for "economic reservation" from mobilization.