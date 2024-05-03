Negotiating position to be handed over to Russia after peace summit in June - OP

Presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said that the participants in the peace summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a joint negotiating position that will be submitted to Russia.

Asked to comment on the interview with Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Nikiforov said that Ukraine and Switzerland are organizing a peace summit where countries that respect international law and the UN Charter should develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

In his commentary, he clarified that there may be several agreed positions "on certain points of the peace formula."

"These include, for example, radiation safety, exchange, freedom of navigation, and food safety. These developments will then be brought to Russia. Thus, the summit in Switzerland will be the first step towards a just peace," Nykyforov explained.

Peace summit in Switzerland

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that Russia could disrupt the Peace Summit.

According to media reports, US President Joe Biden may also attend the Summit.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that it makes no sense to involve Russia in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland this summer, as it cannot be guaranteed that it will act with integrity.

Only after the summit, there can be communication with Russia, and it can become part of the negotiations.