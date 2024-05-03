AFU General Staff: 97 combat engagements recorded over last day, most of enemy attacks recorded in Avdiivka direction

The 800th day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 97 combat engagements were recorded.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 12 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the north

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. It carried out an air strike near the village of Baranivka in the Sumy region. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Liskivshchyna, Kliusy, Karpovychi in the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Vyshenky, Mohrytsia, Voronivka in the Sumy region; Strilecha, Lukianets, and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops repelled 6 attacks near Petropavlivka and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region; Andriivka and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. The enemy launched an air strike near Borova in the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 7 attacks carried out by the enemy with the support of aviation near Makiivka, Nevske and Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region, as well as Terny and Torske in the Donetsk region. The occupiers launched an air strike near the village of Spirne in the Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling affected more than 10 settlements, including Makiivka, Nevske in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Novyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also conducted air strikes near Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka and New York in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Rozdolivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 28 attacks in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netailove and west of Semenivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy also launched air strikes near the settlements of Vovche, Kalynove, Zhelanne, Vesele, Novoselivka Presha, Komyshivka, and Karlivka in the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 12 times. The enemy launched air strikes near the towns of Bohoiavlenka and Yevhenivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Robotyne, and Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, it carried out 6 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Tokarivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel and 3 control points, and missile troops destroyed 1 enemy control point.