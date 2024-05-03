Zelenskyy: Issue of "all-for-all" POW exchange will be discussed at peace summit in Switzerland

The peace summit to be held in June in Switzerland will consider the exchange of prisoners of war in the "all-for-all" format between Russia and Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with cadets of the National Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy said that such an exchange is "desirable" and "all adequate countries support" the idea. According to him, despite some estimates that an "all-for-all" POW exchange could be carried out only after the war, Ukraine may try to do it earlier - at the peace summit on June 15-16.

The issue of organizing such an exchange will be considered along with the issue of returning Ukrainian children deported to Russia. In addition, energy and nuclear security, free navigation, and the non-blocking of the Black and Azov Seas will also be discussed.

According to Zelenskyy, if the summit supports these issues, the participating countries will then prepare detailed developments and resolve these issues with the Russian side.

Peace summit in Switzerland

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that Russia could disrupt the Peace Summit.

According to media reports, US President Joe Biden may also attend the Summit.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that it makes no sense to involve Russia in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland this summer, as it cannot be guaranteed that it will act with integrity. Only after the summit, there can be communication with Russia, and it can

As explained in the OP, the participants of the peace summit to be held in Switzerland will develop a joint negotiating position that will be submitted to Russia.