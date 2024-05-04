During week, Russian Federation shelled Ukrainian cities and regions more than 380 times - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

This week, Russian troops fired over 380 times at Ukrainian cities and regions.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Odesa regions were under fire.

"Timely and sufficient decisions on air defense for Ukraine, timely supply of weapons for our soldiers is what is needed right now to protect lives," Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked all the leaders and states that understand that prompt delivery and full implementation of the agreements is what protects not only Ukrainians, but every nation that may be targeted by Russian terror.

What is currently known about the enemy attack on the night of 4 May 2024?

As previously noted, the day before, the Air Force spotted enemy drones flying from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. According to the Air Force, last night, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 13 of the 13 enemy Shaheds.

Initially, it was reported that Russian drones had struck civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv. In the morning, the RMA clarified that the fires were caused by the falling wreckage of the downed Shahed.