Historical monument of Kyivan Rus times, which was illegally appropriated, found in Volyn. PHOTO

As part of a criminal investigation, a historical monument from the times of Kyivan Rus was found in Volyn. It is a carved stone slab of the twelfth and thirteenth centuries depicting two angels.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Thus, a carved stone slab of the twelfth and thirteenth centuries depicting two angels was found.

As noted, it was found through the efforts of prosecutors of the Lutsk District Prosecutor's Office within the framework of the same criminal proceedings, during which a monument from the period of Kyivan Rus - a 12th-13th century slab depicting the ‘Holy Warrior’ - was saved from illegal sale at an online auction.

The unique find will be handed over to the National Museum of History of Ukraine to investigate its scientific, historical, cultural and artistic value.

