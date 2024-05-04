MFA on reports that President Zelenskyy is wanted in Russia: Evidence of desperation of Russian state machine and propaganda

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has commented on Russian reports that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is wanted.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

‘Russian reports about the alleged announcement by the Russian Interior Ministry that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is wanted are evidence of the desperation of the Russian state machine and propaganda, which do not know what other news story to come up with to attract attention,’ the commentary reads.

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that, unlike Russian announcements, the International Criminal Court's warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on suspicion of committing war crimes is quite real and is enforceable in 123 countries.

As a reminder, today, 4 May, Russians put Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the current president of Ukraine, on the wanted list. Later it became known that the Russians had also put former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on the wanted list.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Issue of "all-for-all" POW exchange will be discussed at peace summit in Switzerland