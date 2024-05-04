Russian troops chose tactics of ballistic missile attacks from occupied Crimea due to peculiarities of these weapons - JC ’South’

Russian troops chose the tactic of ballistic attacks on Ukraine from the occupied Crimea primarily because of the peculiarities of ballistic weapons.

This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Centre of the Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

‘The enemy has chosen the tactic of using ballistic missiles from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. These are different platforms. First of all, of course, it is Iskander-M,’ he said.

According to Pletenchuk, such tactics are primarily explained by the peculiarities of ballistic weapons.

‘This platform is mobile, it's mobile, so it takes minutes to deploy, and even less time to deploy it. Therefore, they have chosen to use ballistic missiles now, as the speed is different and the reaction time is shorter,’ the spokesman explained.

He added that the main danger is the use of missile weapons from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a reminder, on the evening of 29 April, Russians fired a missile containing shrapnel at Odesa to hit as many people as possible.