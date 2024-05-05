In south, occupiers increased number of assaults in areas of Robotyne, Krynky, and island of Nestryha - Defense Forces of the South

The epicenter of Russian assaults on the southern front became Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, Krynky in the Kherson region, and the island of Nestryha.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Our situation is relatively stable. The only thing is that yesterday there was a noticeable increase in the number of attempted assaults - 19. Usually, this indicator is a little lower. Probably, on the eve of Easter, the occupiers decided to win another "victory" before the holidays. But they were all stopped, the enemy suffered losses left. However, such activity was noticeable," he said.

Already on the morning of May 5, the enemy made six assault attempts.

"For the most part, this is the Kherson direction, the well-known Krynky, where the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to knock out the Ukrainian marines, and Robotyn, where the Russians are also making efforts to dislodge units of the Armed Forces from their positions," the speaker noted.

Read more: Over course of day, there were almost 120 combat clashes at front, most of enemy attacks were repulsed in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions - General Staff

Also, the enemy tried several times to storm the positions of the Armed Forces in the area of Nestryha Island.

Also remind, on April 28, the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that Ukrainian defenders had established control over the island of Nestryga, which is located in the Dnipro delta in the territory of the Belozersky district of the Kherson region.

Subsequently, Pletenchuk explained that taking control of this island would significantly increase the quality of the controversial measures of the Defense Forces and would not allow the enemy to approach the positions of the Armed Forces.