Rheinmetall to supply ’hundreds of thousands’ of ammunition to Ukraine, including prototypes of artillery shells with range of 100 km, - CEO Papperger

This year, the German defence concern Rheinmetall plans to supply ’hundreds of thousands’ of munitions to Ukraine, including prototypes of artillery shells with a range of 100 km.

According to Censor.NET, citing Handelsblatt, this was reported by Armin Papperger, CEO of the Rheinmetall defence concern.

According to Papperger, the concern is currently focused, among other things, on the production of artillery ammunition.

‘Artillery is changing the rules,’ he said, referring to the war in Ukraine.

Rheinmetall' CEO said that this year the Düsseldorf-based company will supply ‘hundreds of thousands’ of ammunition to Ukraine, including prototypes of artillery shells with a range of 100 km.

Earlier, the German defence concern Rheinmetall received an order from the German government to supply Ukraine with 20 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles. The vehicles are to be delivered in 2024.