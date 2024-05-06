Enemy launched 34 missile attacks last week, over 940 combat engagements took place in frontline - General Staff

Last week, the enemy launched 34 missile and almost 600 air strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Lykhoviy, on the air of the telethon.

"Over the past week, the enemy launched 34 missile and almost 600 air strikes, fired approximately 737 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure," said Likhoviy.

In addition, over 940 combat engagements took place on the frontline between 29 April and 5 May. Heavy fighting continues at the Lyman, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Orikhove directions, and the enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts there.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled most of the enemy's attacks in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors yesterday.

