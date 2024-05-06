For first time, Russians hit Kharkiv region with converted FAB: Entire street is destroyed

For the first time, the Russian occupiers used a converted high-explosive bomb to strike the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the investigator of the Kharkiv Regional Police Department, Serhiy Bolvinov.

"Everything around us shook, as if an earthquake had started. The whole street was destroyed in one blow. Residents of Monachynivka village had to feel and see this. The enemy launched a powerful weapon at the people and their houses - a high-explosive bomb weighing one and a half tonnes.

In this border village in the Kupyansk district, there were no more than a hundred locals and not a single soldier left. The Russians equipped the FAB 1500 with a special module so that the bomb could plan in the air after being launched from an aircraft," he said.

Read more: Ruscists dropped GAB on residential building in Beryslav, 15 people were injured. PHOTO

According to Bolvinov, it was the first time the Russians had used weapons of this power.

"The only thing they managed to achieve was to destroy the villagers' houses and kill an 88-year-old woman. Her body was being removed from the rubble after the attack. Despite such a powerful attack, the residents of Monachynivka immediately started helping the police. Everyone thinks first and foremost about helping their neighbour in need, recording every destruction and rebuilding their homes on their land," he added.

Russian occupiers' attacks on Kharkiv region

On 5 May, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and Zolochiv with GABs. Kupiansk district was also hit, resulting in a death and injuries.

Watch more: Chasiv Yar, bombed by Russian occupiers. VIDEO of drone