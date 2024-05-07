During day at front - 97 combat encounters, in Avdiivka direction, Defense Forces repelled more than 30 enemy attacks - the General Staff

Over the past day, 97 combat engagements took place in the frontline in Ukraine. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 83 air strikes, fired 101 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops’ positions and localities

Shellings of the territory of Ukraine

As noted, Russian terrorist attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian casualties. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Over the last day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Hremiach in Chernihiv region; Oleksiivka, Minakove, Bilopillia, Vorozhba in Sumy region; Zolochiv, Petroavplivka, Borova in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Andriivka, Druzhba, Prohres, Stara Mykolaivka, Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil, Vovche, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Antonivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine in Donetsk region and Chervonyi Maiak and Ivanivka in Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the the Kupyansk sector, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Pishchane, Berestove in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Nevske and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Terniv and Yampolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Novyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

It is also noted that in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 31 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Sokil, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 15 times.

Situation in the South

According to the the General Staff, in the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, missile units destroyed 2 enemy artillery pieces, and the air defence forces and means of Ukraine destroyed 1 X-59 guided missile.