Electricity consumption is increasing, record imports are planned for some hours - "Ukrenergo"

Today, 7 May, electricity consumption is increasing due to the cold snap. The weather has cut off power to 53 settlements in 3 regions of our country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

According to the company, a record-high maximum import capacity is planned for today at certain hours.

"Today at 09:50 a.m., consumption is 9.4% higher than yesterday at the same time. Yesterday, on 6 May, consumption peaked after 09:00 p.m., its level was 7% lower than the daily maximum of the previous working day - Friday, 3 May," the statement said.

Consumption restrictions

Consumption restrictions are in place throughout the day in the Kharkiv region. In the morning, about 102,000 household consumers were cut off. Industrial consumption in Kryvyi Rih is also restricted around the clock.

In the morning, 53 settlements in Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions lost power due to thunderstorms and wind.

Also, according to "Ukrenergo", there are new blackouts in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions due to the hostilities.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 6 May, the occupiers launched a missile and drone strike on an "Ukrenergo" facility in Sumy region