Payments to Armed Forces of Ukraine for destroyed equipment of occupiers: Ministry of Defence explains algorithm of actions

For destroyed or captured equipment of the Russian occupier, the members of the Defence Forces receive additional rewards. The destruction of equipment must be confirmed.

According to Censor.NET, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

What is needed to calculate the payment

"There is a specific algorithm to confirm the fact of destruction or capture of equipment. We need a corresponding report from the commander, an entry in the combat log, reports from "neighbours" confirming the destruction of equipment based on visual observation, photo or video recording data, and an act of receipt of trophy property for captured equipment," Kalmykova explained.

The deputy defence minister added that these documents are passed up the chain of command to the governing bodies, where decisions are made.

Earlier, Defence Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin also spoke about payments for destroyed Russian equipment: UAH 50,000 for a tank and UAH 100,000 for an aircraft or helicopter.