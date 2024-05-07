Scholz calls on emerging economies to participate in Global Peace Summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that developing countries should step up their diplomatic efforts to host the Global Peace Summit scheduled for mid-June in Switzerland.

This is reported by Deutschlandfunk, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the German government called on large emerging economies to do more to end the war in Ukraine.

"If countries such as China, Brazil and India called on the aggressor Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine, then the chances of a quick peace would increase," Scholz said at a congress in Berlin.

It is also noted that during the June conference in Switzerland, among other things, it will be discussed that nuclear weapons should not be used in the war against Ukraine, and that there should be no attacks on nuclear power plants.

What is known about the Global Peace Summit?

On June 15-16, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. The conference will be held at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden, outside the city of Lucerne.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that countries from all continents had been invited to participate in the event. The media reported that U.S. President Joe Biden might attend the conference. Pope Francis also received an invitation.

Recently, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit.