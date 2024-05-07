Tusk calls on EU to increase defense spending and create common air defense system

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the European Union should allocate at least 100 billion euros for defense. The head of the Polish government also called for the creation of a common air defense system. The politician made these statements at an economic conference in Katowice.

During his speech, Tusk noted that the ongoing debate on improving the bloc's defense capabilities should soon be completed with decisions.

"A lot of money spent well and wisely on the security of Europe will keep the war away from Europe's borders for a long time. Perhaps forever," the Polish prime minister said.

Tusk also called for increased spending on defense capabilities. According to him, the region needs to spend the coming years on increasing military readiness sufficient to be a deterrent against potential adversaries.

The politician also called on the bloc to create a common air defense system and strengthen the external border.

By the way, the Polish prime minister's statements were supported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who also spoke at the Katowice Economic Conference. She said that the EU should "restore, replenish and transform" its troops and supported Tusk's call for a joint air defense system.

Earlier, the head of the Polish government expressed the opinion that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine could have been avoided if European states had been better prepared in advance. Tusk also noted that Europe must realize that it can do more to fight evil, speaking about Russia's attack on Ukraine.